Hosting the Olympics is a massive national undertaking: Sebastian Coe

When British running legend Sebastian Coe won his Olympic gold medals (in 1980 and 1984), sports was consumed across the world through print and linear TV. “The recent Olympic Games in Paris, for many of my friends, cousins, nephews, nieces in the States, was a TikTok experience,” says Coe, now the president of World Athletics. “The behavioural pattern of audiences has changed dramatically just in the past few years.”

A year or so ago, World Athletics, under Coe’s stewardship, set out to have a “ruthless” look at their product and find ways to elevate it and reach it to households through multiple gadgets. In June, it signed a five-year broadcast deal with Tata Communications to produce innovative content and foster engagement, thereby, amping up its reach across the world. “Sports need to be brought alive. You need those indelible moments to be captured and presented in a creative way,” adds Coe, who is now in the running for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), once the tenure of Thomas Bach, the current incumbent, ends in 2025. In Mumbai recently to address a media roundtable on the broadcast deal, Coe later sat down for a one-on-one with Forbes India. Edited excerpts from the combined interviews:

Q. India has announced its intention to host the 2036 Olympics. Your thoughts about it?

The overwhelming emotion is one of gratitude. What is it that any sports rights holder wants? Interest in their events. At World Athletics, we are excited that every time we go to market with a bid, we have lots of global cities that want to do it. So that's a good sign; it shows there's an appetite for sport. And it doesn’t get any bigger than the Olympic Games.

It doesn't get any more complicated either. And I know from delivering a Games, it's the most complicated piece of project management any city undertakes under normal circumstances. You start with a bidding team of maybe 100 people, you end up with an organising committee of over 10,000—and that's just the organising committee. Then you have all the agencies, the government departments—it's a massive national undertaking, so nobody should ever throw their hat in the ring taking lightly the challenge that lies ahead of them. The bidding processes have now altered, so that's a different landscape than the one that I had to navigate before the London Games in 2012. I’m excited and I hope I live long enough to witness India staging the Olympic Games.