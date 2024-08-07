Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat's night-long race to cut weight; doctors explain

Phogat, who had made history on Tuesday as the first Indian woman to enter the wrestling finals at the Olympics and had been an assured medalist for the contingent, was disqualified earlier today for being overweight by 100 grams
All of Tuesday she was making headlines in Japan. On Wednesday morning, the American press was writing about her. In India there was shock, heartbreak and then speculation. The weighing scale had pulled off what no other wrestler at the Olympics had managed—defeat Vinesh Phogat. She was overweight by 100 grams at the time of the weigh-in on Wednesday morning, confirmed Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the chief medical officer of the Indian contingent in Paris, which led to her being disqualified. Phogat, who normally weighs around 56kg and competes in the 53kg category, was forced to compete in the 50kg weight class at the Paris Olympics.
Indian fans in Paris, who had been scouring the official Paris 2024 resale site to buy tickets for the final and looking for places to catch the final on a big screen somewhere, were devastated by Phogat’s disqualification. “The weight of an apple,” said one fan who was at India House’s fan zone in Paris. Amitabh Dahiya, who came to the City of Lights earlier this week from Gurugram especially for the Olympics, was sitting in front of the big screen showing live wrestling action with an India flag draped around his shoulders. His head hanging and dejection clear on his face. “I come from a village near Sonipat where most of India’s wrestlers come from. I have seen wrestlers and wrestling all my life. This is heartbreaking especially after all the things she went through, missing out like this is just sad,” said Dahiya, who was shocked to see the news when he woke up at 9am.