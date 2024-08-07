Paris Olympics: Will the Indian Men's Hockey team add to the medals tally?

Indian hockey has a rich legacy at the Olympics. All eyes are on Harmanpreet Singh and his team as they take on Spain today
“Last time what we achieved [at Tokyo Olympics] is a big deal for us,” said Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian hockey captain, after one of their last training sessions at the Sports Authority of India ground in Bengaluru under a scorching afternoon sun. “But that medal hasn’t satisfied everyone. We definitely want to try our best to change the colour of that [bronze] medal [we won in Tokyo]. That’s why we are putting in all this hard work.”