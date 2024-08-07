Diamonds, meatballs and motors: How Olympians can win more than medals

Here's a look at some of what is on offer for gold, silver and bronze winners around the globe
While the International Olympic Committee does not give prize money to winners at Paris 2024, many nations and territories offer incentives to their athletes to come home with gold, silver or bronze.
Many are financial, but the rewards can be more eclectic—anything from exemption from compulsory military service to cars, cows, apartments and even free food deliveries.
Here, AFP Sport looks at some of what is on offer for gold, silver and bronze around the globe: