Murlikant Petkar: Meet India's first ever Paralympic gold medalllst

Murlikant Petkar had an Olympic dream far before he became a paraplegic during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. A two-year coma, and even a bullet lodged in his spine didn't stop him from becoming India's first Paralympic gold medallist
Murlikant Rajaram Petkar vividly remembers the euphoria following Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav’s Olympic win in 1952. The latter became the first individual athlete in Independent India to bag a medal at the Games—a bronze in wrestling at Helsinki, Finland. Jadhav got a rousing reception when he reached his village, Karad, in Satara, Maharashtra. Among the 5,000-odd people gathered at the railway station to welcome the sporting hero was Petkar, then eight years old, sitting on the shoulders of his brother, trying to catch a glimpse of Jadhav.
(This story appears in the 23 August, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)