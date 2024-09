O

n Tuesday, L'Oreal Paris announced actor-producer and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt as its new global brand ambassador. According to the beauty brand, Bhatt embodies L'Oreal Paris's core values, representing inclusivity and empowerment."I am excited for the opportunity to stand alongside so many strong, powerful women and represent a brand that values authenticity and inclusivity. It made me think of the impact I could have, inspiring others to embrace their unique beauty," said Alia Bhatt.The Bollywood star is set to join the likes of Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Elle Fanning, and Camila Cabello, who make the diverse roster of spokespersons for the brand with the famed tagline, 'Because I'm Worth It.'On the meaning of the tagline for her, Bhatt said,"It is a reminder to prioritise ourselves, celebrate our individuality, and recognise that we deserve to invest in our well-being. It is all about self-love and advocating for yourself in every aspect of life.""Every experience, whether positive or challenging, has taught me the importance of authenticity. I have learned that self-worth comes from within and is not solely defined by external validation. It has been about embracing my unique path, learning from every step I've taken and not taken and recognising that I deserve to be loved just as I am," she continues.Bhatt is a box office favourite of filmmakers and a critically acclaimed actor who has delivered outstanding performances in movies such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi, Highway, and Udta Punjab. As a producer, she pledged to foster inclusivity and representation in the entertainment industry. She created one of the most-watched non-English content on Netflix with her film Darlings, directed by Jasmeet K Reen. She followed it up with the widely acclaimed Malayalam series Poacher on Amazon Prime Video, which she produced in collaboration with Richie Mehta."Positive representation can help create a more inclusive culture. On-screen, strong female characters challenge stereotypes and inspire audiences. Getting more women involved in directing, producing, writing, editing and other creative roles behind the camera not only provides opportunities for them but also diversifies perspectives in filmmaking," Bhatt reflects on her choices as a producer so far. "We should focus on ensuring women have access to education and skills training, equal pay, and supportive workplaces. We also need to strengthen laws against gender-based violence, ensure easy access to healthcare, and get men on board as allies in promoting and supporting gender equality," she continues.She has interest outside of entertainment industry as well. She founded Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable clothing brand to instil a love of nature in children. This engagement with sustainability comes from the concerns about climate change. "I realise as actors, our lifestyles and work can indirectly affect the environment. Personally, I try and minimise my impact by avoiding single-use plastics and ensuring proper waste management, both at home and on set, where I am also a producer. Moreover, I am actively transitioning to renewable sources of energy at home. I invest in companies that prioritise sustainability to support their efforts," she says. After delivering the box office hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year, Bhatt's work schedule now includes her next production, Jigra, which is set to release in October. She is also part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe and is currently filming a movie titled ALPHA. It will be followed by her next Sanjay Leela Bhansali project, Love and War.As a L'Oreal Paris spokesperson, Bhatt wants people to understand that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, and colours and that everyone deserves to feel confident in their skin. She also hopes that with the brand's help, she can promote a culture where everyone feels valued and beautiful, inside and out.