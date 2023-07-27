Let's talk about...what's riding on 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's success

The Hindi cinema audience has shrunk significantly since pre-pandemic levels, and this year's cumulative box office for the first half is 15 percent lower than in 2022. As the audience is gravitating towards streaming movies at home and towards both international and regional content, Bollywood has been struggling to draw audiences in as it once did. The industry is hoping that Karan Johar's big family extravaganza can change that and bolster a solid second half of the year. How much does Bollywood need for this film to succeed? Find out here