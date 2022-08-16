  1. Home
I look for stories before investing in a brand: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has added another title to the long list of identifiers. 'Producer' Alia Bhatt is enjoying the accolades received by her new film 'Darlings.' This is the first undertaking of her production house Eternal Sunshine. In this conversation with Kunal Purandare of Forbes India, the 29-year-old shares her vision for her production house, takes a walk through memory lane on completing a decade in the film industry, and reveals if she is a realistic investor or prefers to listen to her instincts
Published: Aug 16, 2022

