I don't invest in businesses or stories I don't understand: Alia Bhatt at Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow

Alia Bhatt recently spoke at the Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow event about her entrepreneurship goals, her idea of investment, Ed-a-mamma, her boutique production house, and what she looks for in a brand before she invests in it. The actor-turned-producer-turned-entrepreneur-investor wears many hats and she brought all her avatars to the Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow stage. For her, the story of the brand, its vision and people are what she invests in. Watch her talk about money, investing, brand building, brand endorsements, movies, production, and more