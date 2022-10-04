  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. I don't invest in businesses or stories I don't understand: Alia Bhatt at Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow

I don't invest in businesses or stories I don't understand: Alia Bhatt at Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow

Alia Bhatt recently spoke at the Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow event about her entrepreneurship goals, her idea of investment, Ed-a-mamma, her boutique production house, and what she looks for in a brand before she invests in it. The actor-turned-producer-turned-entrepreneur-investor wears many hats and she brought all her avatars to the Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow stage. For her, the story of the brand, its vision and people are what she invests in. Watch her talk about money, investing, brand building, brand endorsements, movies, production, and more
Published: Oct 4, 2022

More Videos

Unicorns Tycoons SM

Masterclass: How to build profitable unicorns, by Mamaearth's Ghazal and Varun Alagh and Infra.Market's Aaditya Sharda and Souvik Sengupta

Oct 4, 2022
Momentum Thumbnail

Mercedes-AMG EQS53 review — This is the all-new EQS53 4Matic+, and it's a bit of a maniac

Oct 1, 2022
BMW F900XR review SM

BMW F900 XR review — A street naked and a tourer combined, BMW's bike is almost perfect

Sep 24, 2022
sm lee

Virat Kohli is gold, a once-in-a-generation cricketer: Brett Lee

Sep 20, 2022
Forbes India Momentum Suzuki V-Strom SX SM

Suzuki V-Strom SX review — Suzuki's fuss-free adventure tourer comes with zero drama

Sep 17, 2022
Thumbnail 800x600

Driving the Web3 change in India

Sep 16, 2022
More Videos