India's economic transformation: The changemakers shaping the future

The Changemakers is a four-part video podcast series designed to spotlight the visionary leaders who are shaping India's economic and business landscape
A collaboration between Forbes India and Hilton, the series delves into diverse industries, uncovering how technology, leadership, and innovation intersect to drive growth and empower communities. Each episode features influential voices sharing their personal experiences and insights into the opportunities and challenges in India’s rapidly evolving economy.
Hosted at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park, the first episode explored India’s economic transformation, and was hosted by CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat.
This dynamic discussion brought together leading entrepreneurs and changemakers, offering valuable insights into the sectors driving growth and how technology and innovation are empowering India’s emerging business leaders.
"Premiumization is not just a trend; it’s a signal that consumers are willing to spend more for better experiences, better products, and a better life. And that gives businesses a massive opportunity."
- Ahana Gautam, CEO of Open Secret
"Our speakers today are redefining India’s growth story by aligning their businesses with purpose and resilience, and that’s what makes them true changemakers."
- Shibani Gharat, Anchor, CNBC-TV18
"If you build trust with your consumer, you build a relationship that goes beyond transactions. In India, trust is not just a virtue, it’s a currency that can buy you loyalty and success."
- Ankur Warikoo, Author & Entrepreneur
"We are not just digitizing for the sake of it; we are helping kirana stores keep up with the complexities of today’s consumer needs. It’s about giving them the tools to thrive, not just survive."
- Shruti Shruti, co-founder of ApanaKlub
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.