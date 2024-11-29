India's economic transformation: The changemakers shaping the future

A collaboration between Forbes India and Hilton, the series delves into diverse industries, uncovering how technology, leadership, and innovation intersect to drive growth and empower communities. Each episode features influential voices sharing their personal experiences and insights into the opportunities and challenges in India’s rapidly evolving economy.

Hosted at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park, the first episode explored India’s economic transformation, and was hosted by CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat.

This dynamic discussion brought together leading entrepreneurs and changemakers, offering valuable insights into the sectors driving growth and how technology and innovation are empowering India’s emerging business leaders.