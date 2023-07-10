Home Multimedia Photos 500 days of the Russia-Ukraine war











500 days of the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday marked a milestone in Ukraine's resilience in the face of the Russian invasion. It is a war—marked by bloody battles, suffering, trauma and violent deaths—that has gone on for so long that the world has normalised it as a regular fixture on its calendar Curated By: Madhu Kapparath







Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lays flowers and candles, paying tribute to fallen defenders at Snake Island - a symbol of Ukraine's defiance against Russia—in Odesa region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released July 8, 2023. He thanked each of his soldiers for these 500 days, saying the island, like the whole of Ukraine, "will never be conquered by occupiers because we are the country of the brave."