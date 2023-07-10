To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Photos
  4. 500 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

500 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

Saturday marked a milestone in Ukraine's resilience in the face of the Russian invasion. It is a war—marked by bloody battles, suffering, trauma and violent deaths—that has gone on for so long that the world has normalised it as a regular fixture on its calendar
Curated By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Jul 10, 2023
1_UKRAINE-CRISIS-ZELENSKIY-ISLAND_SM

Image by : Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

1/8
  • 500 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
  • 2_GettyImages-1241085962_BG
  • 3_GettyImages-1240452030_BG
  • 4_2022-12-08T165829Z_623328652_RC2K1Y9PAH3R_RTRMADP_3_UKRAINE-CRISIS-DONETSK-REGION_BG
  • 5_GettyImages-1245573858_BG
  • 6_GettyImages-1406026718_BG
  • 7_2023-07-07T095610Z_1137206578_RC28Y1AYVHQ3_RTRMADP_3_UKRAINE-CRISIS-ZELENSKIY-CZECH_BG
  • 8_GettyImages-1515207294_BG
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lays flowers and candles, paying tribute to fallen defenders at Snake Island - a symbol of Ukraine's defiance against Russia—in Odesa region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released July 8, 2023. He thanked each of his soldiers for these 500 days, saying the island, like the whole of Ukraine, "will never be conquered by occupiers because we are the country of the brave."

More Photos

1_33MT9UA-preview

The most stunning photos of this week from around the world

Jul 7, 2023
1CHINA BRI_BG

Ten years and $1 trillion later, has China's Belt and Road Initiative reached a dead end?

Jul 6, 2023
1 ASIA-WEATHER-CHINA_BG

Too hot to handle: World hits record high temperature

Jul 5, 2023
1 Lithium mining_BG

Lithium: The demand for the world's critical mineral is set to soar

Jul 4, 2023
1 FRANCE-SECURITY-SHOOTING_BG

Burning France: Riots expose deep-seated discontent, racial discrimination

Jul 3, 2023
1 Pharrell Williams PARIS-MENSWEAR-LOUIS-VUITTON_BG

Pharrell Williams funks up his first offering as creative director for Louis Vuitton at Paris fashion week

Jun 29, 2023
See More