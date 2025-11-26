What-is-the-digital-arrest-scam-and-how-to-be-aware

Tech has simplified our lives–from banking, payments, and even shopping, which are now just a tap away. While these tools offer convenience, they’ve also opened the door to newer types of scams. Cybercriminals are getting smarter with tech, using official-looking numbers, deepfake videos, and scare tactics to trap people. One particular kind of cyber fraud that has shaken up social media and news headlines is the digital arrest scam.

Between January and May this year alone, police recorded 21 digital arrest scam cases, with victims losing over ₹9 crore. People who got scammed didn’t fully understand until it was too late. What makes these digital arrest scams even worse is the emotional toll, as scammers act on your fear and authority.

In this article, we’ll explain what a digital arrest scam is, how it works, and what red flags you should watch out for.

What is digital arrest?

In a digital arrest scam, scammers impersonate law enforcement or government agencies and trick you into believing they’re part of a legal investigation team. You are often told you’ve been linked to crimes like money laundering, drug trafficking, or data leaks. The scam relies heavily on fear, pressure, and fake authority.

What makes this cyber fraud convincing is the setup–fake police IDs, official-looking emails, spoofed caller IDs, and even fake backdrops of police stations or courtrooms. The goal is to scare the victim into staying on the call and extracting money in the name of a penalty.

Read More