Mobile World Congress: Security threats to smartphones weigh heavy

Keeping smartphone users safe from phishing, deepfakes and malicious software is top of mind for many manufacturers and network operators this week at the world's biggest wireless technology conference.

Cybersecurity may not be splashed across the vast screens lining the convention centre's halls alongside omnipresent artificial intelligence features, but it has had top billing in some product announcements at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

Chinese smartphone maker Honor showed off a new tool ahead of MWC's opening that it said would allow its smartphones to detect deepfakes—deceptive AI images and video based on the likeness of real people.

Users can request verification of a piece of content with a single click, offering it up for scan by an AI tool that Honor says can detect fakes with 99-percent accuracy.

The GSMA telecom operators' association, which hosts MWC in Barcelona every year, has developed a tool called "Scam signals".