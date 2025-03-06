A great perfume is a great story: Kilian Hennessy

Known as the ‘master of scents’, Kilian Hennessy launched his fragrance brand, Kilian Paris, in 2007. Born into one of France’s most illustrious dynasties in fine liquors, Hennessy chose to create his legacy by getting into the business of perfumes. In 2016, luxury group Estee Lauder Companies acquired the brand that has since expanded to various geographies. On Thursday, the company announced the launch of Kilian Paris in India.

When Hennessy started in 1995, he began by working with fashion designers such as Alexander McQueen in the Gucci group and Giogrio Armani in the L'Oreal group. Around the same time he realised there was nothing new happening in the perfume industry. “I think customers were tired of smelling the same perfumes over and over again that were being offered to them by all the big groups… they were thirsty for creativity again,” he says. This period then allowed a generation of creative directors like Hennessy to create their brands, and experiment with different scents and new formulas. “I believe in having a wardrobe of scents. I choose my scent of the day based on my mood, the way I am dressed and the personality I want to project,” he says, embodying the same vision for his brand.

Hennessy along with Rohan Vaziralli, general manager at ELCA Cosmetics Private Limited (the India affiliate of the Estée Lauder Companies), speak with Forbes India about the India launch, storytelling through fragrances and more. Edited excerpts:

Q. Kilian Paris is known for its storytelling approach to fragrances. How important is the narrative in your creations, and how do you see fragrance as a medium for telling stories?

Kilian Hennessy: It is essential for me. I believe that a great perfume is a great story—as a creator, I wouldn’t even know where to start, if I didn’t know the emotions I’m trying to convey. If you look at the movie industry, can you imagine a director choosing his actors and actresses without a script. It's not even conceivable. This is why if you don’t have a guiding emotion through the creation process, you are creating in the dark.