Importance of TSMC's $100 billion investment in the US for Taiwan

Taiwanese chip-making giant TSMC plans to invest a whopping $100 billion in the United States, after US President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on overseas-made chips.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is the world's biggest maker of the critical technology that has become the lifeblood of the global economy.

This week's announcement takes the total amount TSMC has pledged to invest in the United States to $165 billion, which the company says is the "largest single foreign direct investment in US history".

It follows Trump's accusations that Taiwan stole the US chip industry and his threats to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent—and Taipei's promises to invest more in the United States.

AFP looks at what TSMC's investment could mean for Taiwan.