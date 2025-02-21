Apple adds lower-price iPhone 16e to line-up

Apple on Wednesday introduced a new iPhone 16e model with a lower price tag as the company seeks to revive sales of its iconic device.

Apple touted the iPhone 16e as having many features found in more expensive models, including Apple-tailored artificial intelligence features and integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

"iPhone 16e packs in the features our users love about the iPhone 16 lineup, including breakthrough battery life, fast performance powered by the latest-generation A18 chip, an innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence," Apple Vice President of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing Kaiann Drance said in a release.

The iPhone 16e starts at $599 in the United States, compared with $799 for a standard iPhone, and will be available starting February 28, according to Apple.

The name is clearly a nod to Apple's iPhone SE series, which were released until 2022, and similarly targeted to lower paying customers.