'Mummy mujhe bachaao': Scammers clone your child's voice, ask for money to get them out of jail

You might get a call with your child's voice saying these words, in a new, worrying use of deepfake audio technology. A supposed police officer may tell you your child has been arrested for extreme crimes like gangrape or sextortion, and demand money to get them out. Here's how it went for one Delhi-based victim