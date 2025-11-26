Advertisement
Photo of the day: PM Modi virtually inaugurates Safran’s MRO facility
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins in the video conference as Safran Aircraft Engine Services' Chief Executive Officer Olivier Andriès speaks during inauguration at GMR Aeropark in Hyderabad o
By Forbes India
Nov 26, 2025
Image: Noah Seelam / AFP
First Published: Nov 26, 2025
