Meta tried to poach OpenAI employees with $100 Million offers, Says Sam Altman

Meta offered $100 million bonuses to OpenAI employees in an unsuccessful bid to poach the ChatGPT maker's talent and strengthen its own generative AI teams, the startup's CEO, Sam Altman, has said.

Facebook's parent company -- a competitor of OpenAI -- also offered "giant" annual salaries exceeding $100 million to OpenAI staffers, Altman said in an interview on the "Uncapped with Jack Altman" podcast released Tuesday.

"It is crazy," Altman told his brother Jack in the interview.

"I'm really happy that at least so far none of our best people have decided to take them up on that."

The OpenAI cofounder said Meta had made the offers to "a lot of people on our team."