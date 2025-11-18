Advertisement
Photo of the day: The best of the states on display at the India Inter
People visit the Kerala state pavilion during the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 organized by India Trade Promotion at Bharat Mandapam on November 17, 2025 in New Delhi, India.
Prefer us on Google
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 16:58 IST1 min
Image: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
First Published: Nov 18, 2025, 17:02Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Special-report /
- Photo-of-the-day /
- Photo-of-the-day-the-best-of-the-states-on-display-at-the-india-international-trade-fair
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement