BIf you ask a start-up leader about their key challenges, it’s likely you’ll get a response that includes raising capital, producing a minimum viable product, hiring the right people… It’s less likely that they’ll list “having a good relationship with the board” - and yet, this is a critical relationship as a new venture breaks ground. It’s also a challenge that takes new leaders off guard, and can include friction between a CEO who wants autonomy and a board who wants transparency and power. Dr. Sam Garg, Professor of Management at ESSEC Business School, and Dr. Christopher B. Bingham (UNC Chapel Hill) explored this relationship in new research published in Strategic Management Journal.

“I have learned the hard way that one of the most important things is building the relationship with the board. If this relationship turns sour, getting anything done becomes very difficult and the firm suffers. If you have a good working relationship, it is much better.” (Venture CEO).

This quote, from a participant in their study, is revelatory. It shows that the CEO-board relationship can be positive or adversarial, since both parties have different aims. Their respective aims are often at odds: CEOs seek autonomy and want to prove their competence, while the board wants transparency and to influence the CEO. On the flipside, a positive CEO-board relationship is defined by mutual respect and goal fulfillment for both parties. Having a positive CEO-board relationship can influence strategy, resources, decision-making, and more, as boards can be a key source of advice and helpful resources. A negative relationship can mean that the board tries to remove the CEO, or does not provide key resources - which can lead to the failure of the venture.

The current body of research focuses on the board’s side of affairs, and explores the state of an existing relationship - instead of taking a step back and looking at the beginning of the relationship. This paper explored both sides of the relationship, providing a clearer picture. Even if both parties acknowledge the importance of a positive relationship, their conflicting needs can make this complicated. The researchers explored the early stages of a relationship for first-time CEOs in new ventures. By zeroing in on how the relationship is formed, Dr. Garg and Dr. Bingham built an understanding of how to foster a positive relationship - which sets the tone for the relationships later on.

Read More