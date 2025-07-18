QpiAI raises $32 million in Series-A round led by Avataar Ventures and National Quantum Mission

● QpiAI raises $32 million (INR 279 cr) in Series A round lead by Avataar Ventures and National Quantum mission of Department of Science and Technology, Indian Government. Current investors and additional new investors also participated

● QpiAI has developed a full-stack Quantum Computer with proprietary hardware and software, and has delivered real world Quantum applications in material science and drugs discovery to several global enterprises

● QpiAI team is led by Dr. Nagendra (ex Nvidia, Qualcomm) and consists of over two dozen PhDs from top-tier Quantum research universities in the US and Europe; company has offices in India, Finland and the US The funds will be used to accelerate delivery of its utility scale Quantum computer and expand globally

Dr Nagendra Nagaraja CEO and Founder of QpiAI quoted “We thank our investors who enabled us to take QpiAI to next level. We were able to achieve great traction in commercialization of NISQ (Noisy Intermediate State Quantum) computers used for education, research and algorithmic prototyping. Markets are ripe for utility scale Quantum computers with logical qubits and we are leading efforts towards building full stack utility scale Quantum computers”