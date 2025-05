A displaced Palestinian youth ferries a bag of food aid on his shoulders after people stormed a World Food Programme warehouse in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on May 28, 2025. The United Nations on May 28 condemned a US-backed aid system in Gaza following a chaotic food distribution where 47 people were injured, after Israel allowed supplies in at a trickle last week, easing a full blockade imposed on the besieged Palestinian territory for over two months.

Image: Eyad Baba / AFP