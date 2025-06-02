Partha Panda: Taking regional Indian cinema to global heights through UK-based entrepreneurship

From rural Odisha to the red carpet: How Partha Panda is merging business acumen with cultural vision to elevate regional Indian cinema
At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, the unveiling of Baghuni (Dance Like a Tiger), an Odia-language feature, marked a turning point for regional Indian cinema. But behind the film's global debut is a narrative as compelling as the film itself—that of Partha Sarathi Panda, a UK-based entrepreneur whose journey from rural Odisha to the heart of the UK business and cultural scene is redefining the role of diasporic leadership in storytelling.
With Baghuni, Panda isn't just producing a film; he's building a cross-continental bridge that brings untold Indian stories to international audiences. Through his production company, Glocal Films UK Limited, he is blending local narratives with global sensibilities—an approach that could reshape the dynamics of India's regional film market.
“Odisha has hundreds of stories that deserve to be seen and heard,” says Panda. “Cinema gives us the medium, but entrepreneurship gives us the momentum.”
A Vision Beyond Borders: Glocal Films and the Cultural Economy
Founded in the UK, Glocal Films is Panda’s most ambitious cultural venture to date. Its mission: to bring regional Indian stories to a global stage through world-class production, international collaboration, and commercially viable models. The company is built around the belief that authentic local stories can resonate globally—if positioned with the right creative and business strategy.
Baghuni, written and directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Jitendra Mishra, tells the story of a young woman challenging patriarchal traditions. The film, while deeply rooted in Odia culture, explores universal themes of resistance and resilience—making it equally relevant to global audiences.
The Cannes unveiling at the Bharat Pavilion, hosted by India’s Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in collaboration with FICCI and NFDC, brought industry leaders like Shekhar Kapur and Rima Das together to acknowledge the film’s cultural and market potential.
“We are proud to support this Indo-UK collaboration,” said NFDC Managing Director Prakash Magdum. “Baghuni is a culturally rich and globally resonant story.”
From Odisha to the UK: The Entrepreneurial Climb
Panda’s journey began in Badatihada, a remote village in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district. After completing his education at SVM College under Utkal University, he took a high-interest personal loan to fund his business studies in London—a bold move that set the stage for his transformation.
In the UK, he started from scratch: working as a general labourer in a banana packing facility during the day, and at a KFC in the evening. That tenacity paid off. Over the next decade, Panda launched four successful ventures:
Can-Do Personnel Ltd – A recruitment firm that has helped over 10,000 individuals in Kent find jobs and training.
Majoris Solutions Ltd – A professional training company.
Magic Duster Ltd – A cleaning services firm.
Chillika – A restaurant celebrating Odia cuisine in the UK.
His companies are not just commercially successful; they serve as engines of inclusion, offering opportunities to immigrants and underprivileged communities.
Community Leadership and Cultural Advocacy
Panda is also a Director at the Odisha Society of the United Kingdom (OSUK), where he curates cultural festivals, organises language workshops, and leads economic forums to connect Odia entrepreneurs with UK business networks.
His civic engagement extends into political life as well. As a Member of the Executive Council of the Gravesham Conservative Association, he advocates for the Indian diaspora while contributing to broader policy discussions.
The Future of Regional Storytelling
Baghuni was selected for the prestigious Film Bazaar 2023 in Goa, one of only 20 projects chosen from 11 countries. Production begins later this year, with plans to release the film in Odia, Sambalpuri, Koshli, Hindi and others—featuring both local talent and international technicians.
For Panda, the Cannes showcase is only the beginning. Through Baghuni and future productions, he aims to give voice to Odisha’s untold stories, leveraging cinema as a tool for identity, diplomacy, and development.
As regional cinema claims its rightful place on the global stage, Panda’s journey from a village in Odisha to the film markets of Cannes is a timely reminder: the world is ready for diverse stories—it just needs people bold enough to tell them.
Final Thought
Partha Sarathi Panda is part of a growing wave of global entrepreneurs redefining what it means to be both a business leader and cultural ambassador. His story underscores a powerful shift: as regional cinema gains prominence, its success will increasingly depend on those who can think beyond borders—just like Panda.
