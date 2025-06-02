Partha Panda: Taking regional Indian cinema to global heights through UK-based entrepreneurship

At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, the unveiling of Baghuni (Dance Like a Tiger), an Odia-language feature, marked a turning point for regional Indian cinema. But behind the film's global debut is a narrative as compelling as the film itself—that of Partha Sarathi Panda, a UK-based entrepreneur whose journey from rural Odisha to the heart of the UK business and cultural scene is redefining the role of diasporic leadership in storytelling.

With Baghuni, Panda isn't just producing a film; he's building a cross-continental bridge that brings untold Indian stories to international audiences. Through his production company, Glocal Films UK Limited, he is blending local narratives with global sensibilities—an approach that could reshape the dynamics of India's regional film market.

“Odisha has hundreds of stories that deserve to be seen and heard,” says Panda. “Cinema gives us the medium, but entrepreneurship gives us the momentum.”

A Vision Beyond Borders: Glocal Films and the Cultural Economy

Founded in the UK, Glocal Films is Panda’s most ambitious cultural venture to date. Its mission: to bring regional Indian stories to a global stage through world-class production, international collaboration, and commercially viable models. The company is built around the belief that authentic local stories can resonate globally—if positioned with the right creative and business strategy.