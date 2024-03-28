Are foreign investors bailing out on India or is it just a blip?





Is India losing its charm among foreign investors? Well, the answer depends on which dataset one is considering. There may be green shoots of mild recovery in parameters like foreign direct investments (FDI) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) inflows into asset like equities and debt instruments, but the decline in those financial accounts in the previous few months have been acute.



Net FDI in India plunged over 38 percent in the first 10 months of financial year 2024 to $15.42 billion mainly due to a rise in repatriation, shows Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the same period of April 2022-January 2023, FDI in India was at $24.99 billion.





Declining FDI in India

What about FII inflows in equity and debt?

Bright spark: Bond inclusion into global index