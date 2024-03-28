Evolutyz sets a new benchmark in corporate appreciation by celebrating workforce excellence

Under Arasada’s stewardship, Evolutyz Corp has emerged as a trailblazer in technology solutions, specialising in digital transformation, bespoke consulting, and cutting-edge IT services. The company harnesses technologies such as bespoke software development, cloud computing, data alchemy, artificial intelligence, and cognitive computing to actualise the digital transformation aspirations of its clientele. Operating on a global scale with a formidable presence in the United States and India, Evolutyz caters to a diverse clientele across the globe.

In a redefining approach, Evolutyz, a pioneer in advanced technology services, rolled out its Flagship program, UNMAZE 2023, against the scenic backdrop of Vizag. Reinventing the essence of corporate commendation, Evolutyz showcased its novel take on employee recognition through this flagship event. This event marked a transformative moment in celebrating employee excellence, showcasing a fresh perspective on recognizing the hard work and dedication of its team. Diverging from traditional approaches, Evolutyz honoured exceptional talent with notable rewards, including 15 automobiles and exclusive world tours for select members, underlining the company’s commitment to acknowledging outstanding contributions. "As we celebrate this pivotal event, we're reminded of the collective passion and dedication of our esteemed colleagues" remarked Srinivas Arasada, Chief Technology Advisor at Evolutyz. "This sentiment is echoed in various expressions of appreciation and recognition within our company and management team, reflecting the high regard we have for our employees' dedication and hard work". One of the standout moments during UNMAZE 23’s celebration was the debut of the Pioneers Club, an exclusive gathering reserved for those exceptional individuals who have passionately championed Evolutyz's vision for five years or more. This bespoke initiative reflects Evolutyz’s determination to cultivate enduring relationships with the workforce and appreciate their unwavering commitment to the company's core mission and values. The creation of this exclusive enclave exemplifies Evolutyz's deep gratitude for the loyalty and dedication demonstrated by its longstanding members, reaffirming the company's dedication to nurturing a culture of acknowledgement and unity among its employees. Srinivas Arasada, Evolutyz’s dynamic Chief Technology Advisor, has been instrumental in navigating the company's journey towards becoming a distinguished name in the IT industry. With over two decades of experience in innovation, growth strategies, and entrepreneurship, Arasada’s expertise spans technology management and entrepreneurship. His leadership is pivotal in steering Evolutyz towards achieving remarkable growth, embodying the company’s ethos of innovation and excellence. Under Arasada’s guidance, Evolutyz has earned accolades for its nurturing workplace environment, evidenced by its inclusion in America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years, alongside recognitions from Inc. magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute as a 'Best Place to Work.' Evolutyz is a technology solutions and services company that specialises in delivering innovative IT solutions, digital transformation, and consulting services across various industries. Since its establishment, the company has focused on enabling its clients to achieve their digital transformation goals, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and best practices in software development, cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company prides itself on its client-centric approach, ensuring customised solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities of each client.At the heart of Evolutyz’s success lies its resolute dedication to a people-first culture, exemplified by events like Unmaze—a celebration of shared achievements, inclusivity, and unity. For Arasada, these moments underscore the essence of the organisation, laying the groundwork for a future defined by collaboration and collective success. As the architect of Evolutyz Corp’s technological evolution and cultural transformation, Arasada’s journey epitomises the transformative power of visionary leadership and empathetic engagement. With the ethos of innovation, empowerment, and excellence, he has inspired change and driven progress with unwavering conviction and empathy. With a strong emphasis on quality, agility, and continuous improvement, Evolutyz has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape. The company’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its team of highly skilled professionals, who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to every project. As Evolutyz continues to expand its offerings and global reach, it remains focused on its mission to empower businesses through technology, leading the charge in the digital revolution. With Srinivas Arasada at the helm, guiding the company with visionary leadership and strategic insight, Evolutyz is poised for continued success and innovation, making a significant impact on the industry and its clients worldwide.