Will FIIs push Indian markets up this year? The stage looks set for a grand show

In 2022, foreign investors cashed out of Indian stocks. The massive sell-off did not deter domestic investors though. Mutual funds and retail investors drove the market to new highs. In 2023, foreign investors sent mixed cues. In the first two months they exited holdings to the tune of Rs32,000 crore, only to return as net buyers of stocks worth nearly Rs1.69 lakh crore over the next six months. They continued the selling spree until end-November. But December marked a major shift in strategy as they sprang into action to join the bull-run on Dalal Street.