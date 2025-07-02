Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  Inheritance tax around the world: How countries like the US, UK, and Japan tax wealth transfer

Inheritance tax around the world: How countries like the US, UK, and Japan tax wealth transfer

Understand inheritance tax in India and beyond. Know the tax rates, exemptions, income tax implications, and more

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 2, 2025 03:50:06 PM IST
Updated: Jul 2, 2025 03:51:20 PM IST

Inheritance tax, also called the death tax in some regions, is a levy imposed on the transfer of assets from a deceased person to their heirs. These can include property, gold, investments, or other valuable assets. In many cultures, including India, passing down wealth to the next generation is a deeply rooted tradition. Parents often transfer their hard-earned assets to their children or grandchildren to secure their financial future and preserve family legacies.

While India has abolished this tax entirely, others have maintained the tax laws to address wealth inequality or generate public revenue. You might wonder why we're talking about it now. The topic has resurfaced recently, with some discussions around possibly reintroducing the inheritance tax in India.

In this post, we'll discuss the details of inheritance taxes and how they work in different parts of the world.

Inheritance taxes around the world

Sourced from the Worldwide Estate and Inheritance Tax Guide, the following are a few countries across continents and the details of their inheritance taxes.

Sr.no. Country Inheritance Tax
1 Belgium Rates vary depending on the beneficiary and the taxable amount, ranging from 3 to 30 percent
3 Brazil Capped at 8 percent but subject to future changes following recent federal tax reform
4 Denmark 15 percent is applicable for close relatives, but a new rate is under consideration
5 Ireland Current rate of 33 percent on the value of inheritances or gifts exceeding specific tax-free thresholds
6 Japan Starting at 10 percent, it can go up to 55 percent depending on the asset's value.
7 Luxembourg 6 to 15 percent based on the beneficiary’s relationship to the deceased, with direct heirs being exempt
8 South Africa Beneficiaries are exempt from tax, but the deceased's estate is subject to a 25 percent Estate Duty on the net value exceeding ZAR 3.5 million
9 Switzerland Exempt at the federal level, except in some cantons
10 United Kingdom 40 percent tax on the estate portion that crosses the threshold amount
11 United States Exempt, except six states applying rates up to 16 percent


How does inheritance tax work?

Inheritance tax in India was applicable before 1985, and people had to pay taxes on the movable or immovable assets they received from their elders. Under the Estate Duty Act of 1953, real estate valued at more than 20 lakh was subject to an 85 percent inheritance tax. Due to its high administrative costs and minimal revenue generation, the government discontinued these taxes in March 1985.

Also Read: Hindu Undivided Family (HUF): Benefits and drawbacks in saving income tax 

In India, inheritance taxes usually fall into different categories—will of succession (legal heirs), inheritance by nomination (legal nominee), and joint ownership of the inherited assets. In countries like Belgium, Brazil, and Ireland, where inheritance taxes are still active, the tax rate varies depending on the beneficiary’s relationship with the deceased and the total value of inherited assets.

For example, places like New Jersey, Nebraska, Maryland, and many others provide exemptions for immediate family members up to a certain threshold, which determines the amount of tax you have to pay on the inherited assets.

How is inheritance tax calculated?

Inheritance taxes are calculated differently in each country, as per their jurisdiction rules and rates, but here’s a general approach:

  • Calculating the gross value of inherited assets: First, add up the market value of all received assets, such as real estate, cash, investments, gold, vehicles, and others.
  • Exclude debts and liabilities: This amount is reduced by any outstanding debts or liabilities tied to the estate, such as mortgages or loans.
  • Apply exemptions or exclusions: Some assets may qualify for exemptions or reduced inheritance tax rates, depending on the heir’s relationship to the deceased or local tax laws.
  • Know the taxable value: After deducting the debts and exemptions, the remaining value is the taxable amount of the estate.
  • Apply the inheritance tax rate: Finally, apply the relevant tax rate based on local laws to the taxable amount to determine the final payable tax value.

Are there any income tax implications?

Even though India has not yet reintroduced inheritance taxes, tax liabilities can still arise.

Income from inherited assets

If you inherit an asset that generates income, the income must be reported in your taxfilings. For example, if you inherit a commercial property from your family, earning ₹1,00,000 per month in rent, you must report this amount as part of your taxable income.


Capital gains tax

Selling an inherited asset attracts capital gains tax, which depends on the holding period:


  • Short-term capital gains (STCG): If the asset is sold within two years of inheritance, it is taxed as regular income, based on the income slab.
  • Long-term capital gains (LTCG): If the asset is held for more than two years, a 20 percent tax with indexation benefits applies.


For example, if you inherited a land purchased by your mother in 2000 for ₹10,00,000 and sold it in 2024 for ₹40,00,000, you will pay LTCG tax.


Capital gains tax also applies when you redeem or sell inherited mutual funds or other valuable assets, including real estate and gold.


Comparison between estate tax vs. inheritance tax

Estate tax and inheritance tax are often confused, but they have key differences. Estate tax is taken from the total value of a deceased person's estate before the assets are distributed to heirs. It’s based on the overall worth of the estate, regardless of who inherits the assets. In contrast, inheritance tax is paid by the individual who receives the assets, and the amount owed can vary depending on their relationship to the deceased. This distinction means that the estate tax impacts the overall estate value, while the inheritance tax focuses on the heir’s share alone.


Will India bring back the inheritance taxes?

The potential reintroduction of the inheritance tax in India has recently sparked quite a debate. The topic was brought up during the pre-budget discussions for 2025-26, with some trade unions suggesting a 1 percent inheritance tax on the ultra-rich to generate revenue for education, healthcare, and social security.


Many supporters believe such a tax could reduce the wealth gap, as India’s richest 1 percent hold over 40 percent of the nation’s total wealth, far exceeding the global average. Some also argue that taxing inherited assets leads to double taxation, as the deceased likely paid income and wealth taxes on those assets during their lifetime.

Whether the government decides to reintroduce the inheritance tax in India or not, the ongoing talks suggest that a clear decision may be made soon.

