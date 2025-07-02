Inheritance tax around the world: How countries like the US, UK, and Japan tax wealth transfer

Understand inheritance tax in India and beyond. Know the tax rates, exemptions, income tax implications, and more
Inheritance tax, also called the death tax in some regions, is a levy imposed on the transfer of assets from a deceased person to their heirs. These can include property, gold, investments, or other valuable assets. In many cultures, including India, passing down wealth to the next generation is a deeply rooted tradition. Parents often transfer their hard-earned assets to their children or grandchildren to secure their financial future and preserve family legacies.
While India has abolished this tax entirely, others have maintained the tax laws to address wealth inequality or generate public revenue. You might wonder why we're talking about it now. The topic has resurfaced recently, with some discussions around possibly reintroducing the inheritance tax in India.
In this post, we'll discuss the details of inheritance taxes and how they work in different parts of the world.
Sourced from the Worldwide Estate and Inheritance Tax Guide, the following are a few countries across continents and the details of their inheritance taxes.
|Sr.no.
|Country
|Inheritance Tax
|1
|Belgium
|Rates vary depending on the beneficiary and the taxable amount, ranging from 3 to 30 percent
|3
|Brazil
|Capped at 8 percent but subject to future changes following recent federal tax reform
|4
|Denmark
|15 percent is applicable for close relatives, but a new rate is under consideration
|5
|Ireland
|Current rate of 33 percent on the value of inheritances or gifts exceeding specific tax-free thresholds
|6
|Japan
|Starting at 10 percent, it can go up to 55 percent depending on the asset's value.
|7
|Luxembourg
|6 to 15 percent based on the beneficiary’s relationship to the deceased, with direct heirs being exempt
|8
|South Africa
|Beneficiaries are exempt from tax, but the deceased's estate is subject to a 25 percent Estate Duty on the net value exceeding ZAR 3.5 million
|9
|Switzerland
|Exempt at the federal level, except in some cantons
|10
|United Kingdom
|40 percent tax on the estate portion that crosses the threshold amount
|11
|United States
|Exempt, except six states applying rates up to 16 percent
Inheritance tax in India was applicable before 1985, and people had to pay taxes on the movable or immovable assets they received from their elders. Under the Estate Duty Act of 1953, real estate valued at more than 20 lakh was subject to an 85 percent inheritance tax. Due to its high administrative costs and minimal revenue generation, the government discontinued these taxes in March 1985.
In India, inheritance taxes usually fall into different categories—will of succession (legal heirs), inheritance by nomination (legal nominee), and joint ownership of the inherited assets. In countries like Belgium, Brazil, and Ireland, where inheritance taxes are still active, the tax rate varies depending on the beneficiary’s relationship with the deceased and the total value of inherited assets.
For example, places like New Jersey, Nebraska, Maryland, and many others provide exemptions for immediate family members up to a certain threshold, which determines the amount of tax you have to pay on the inherited assets.
Inheritance taxes are calculated differently in each country, as per their jurisdiction rules and rates, but here’s a general approach:
Even though India has not yet reintroduced inheritance taxes, tax liabilities can still arise.
If you inherit an asset that generates income, the income must be reported in your taxfilings. For example, if you inherit a commercial property from your family, earning ₹1,00,000 per month in rent, you must report this amount as part of your taxable income.
Selling an inherited asset attracts capital gains tax, which depends on the holding period:
For example, if you inherited a land purchased by your mother in 2000 for ₹10,00,000 and sold it in 2024 for ₹40,00,000, you will pay LTCG tax.
Capital gains tax also applies when you redeem or sell inherited mutual funds or other valuable assets, including real estate and gold.
Estate tax and inheritance tax are often confused, but they have key differences. Estate tax is taken from the total value of a deceased person's estate before the assets are distributed to heirs. It’s based on the overall worth of the estate, regardless of who inherits the assets. In contrast, inheritance tax is paid by the individual who receives the assets, and the amount owed can vary depending on their relationship to the deceased. This distinction means that the estate tax impacts the overall estate value, while the inheritance tax focuses on the heir’s share alone.
The potential reintroduction of the inheritance tax in India has recently sparked quite a debate. The topic was brought up during the pre-budget discussions for 2025-26, with some trade unions suggesting a 1 percent inheritance tax on the ultra-rich to generate revenue for education, healthcare, and social security.
Many supporters believe such a tax could reduce the wealth gap, as India’s richest 1 percent hold over 40 percent of the nation’s total wealth, far exceeding the global average. Some also argue that taxing inherited assets leads to double taxation, as the deceased likely paid income and wealth taxes on those assets during their lifetime.
Whether the government decides to reintroduce the inheritance tax in India or not, the ongoing talks suggest that a clear decision may be made soon.