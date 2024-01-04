India will navigate a promising but challenging investment landscape in 2024: ICICI Prudential AMC's S Naren





The Indian stock market grappled with global monetary tightening fears and foreign fund outflows early in 2023. The US Federal Reserve’s indication of no rate cuts until inflation control added pressure. Geopolitical tensions impacted sentiment, but throughout these times, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided the much-needed support to the market.



The second half of the year saw the market climbing higher, driven by optimism over domestic growth, sustained foreign fund investment, easing inflation, definitive indication of rate hike pause by the US Fed, along with robust corporate earnings. Despite concerns about China’s trade data, strong Indian GDP prints and positive state election outcomes propelled the market upwards.





(This story appears in the 12 January, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)