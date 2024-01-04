Wamiqa Gabbi's day in the spotlight is here. And she's ready for it

It was something like a life coming full circle moment.
Wamiqa Gabbi was nine years old when she first saw Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas (2002). She became obsessed with the opulence of the film, the sophistication of its sets, and the graceful dance sequences. She was also learning kathak at the time and performed Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Kaahe Chhed Mohe’ in numerous dance competitions in her hometown Chandigarh. In subsequent years, as she started working as an actor, she was sure that they didn’t make films like Devdas anymore. Rather, they didn’t have beautifully choreographed mujra sequences in films anymore.
