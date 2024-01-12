Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. TCS, Infosys Q3 numbers, what they tell us, and where's Wipro headed?

TCS, Infosys Q3 numbers, what they tell us, and where's Wipro headed?

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
91 Listen ins
 

Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, India's top two IT services companies, reported their fiscal third quarter numbers yesterday, signalling that a pickup in the US, their biggest market is not in sight yet. TCS's sales fell 3 percent in the US and Infosys cut the upper bound of its forecast for the full fiscal year FY24 by 50 basis points to 2 percent. Ray Wang, Principal Analyst at Constellation Research, unpacks the outlook. He also weighed in on what's ailing Wipro, which has seen a raft of senior exits in recent times

Updapt Satish_SM

Updapt's Satish Ramchandani on opportunities for the company's ESG software product

Jan 11, 2024
vibrant gujarat

Vibrant Gujarat: What rate of success has it had over the years?

Jan 11, 2024
punit goenka

Why we think the Sony-Zee merger will go aheadâ€”and what's at stake

Jan 10, 2024
Chaitanya Sarawate_JAN24_SL14_SM

Chaitanya Sarawate at GE HealthCare on how India can leapfrog in delivering value to the masses

Jan 9, 2024
alaska airlines

Inside the trouble at Boeing: Will this impact Indian fliers?

Jan 9, 2024
Vinfast-highres_SM

VinFast to invest $2 billion to set up an integrated EV manufacturing hub in India

Jan 9, 2024
See More