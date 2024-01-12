TCS, Infosys Q3 numbers, what they tell us, and where's Wipro headed?

Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, India's top two IT services companies, reported their fiscal third quarter numbers yesterday, signalling that a pickup in the US, their biggest market is not in sight yet. TCS's sales fell 3 percent in the US and Infosys cut the upper bound of its forecast for the full fiscal year FY24 by 50 basis points to 2 percent. Ray Wang, Principal Analyst at Constellation Research, unpacks the outlook. He also weighed in on what's ailing Wipro, which has seen a raft of senior exits in recent times