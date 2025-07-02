Photo of the day: S Jaishankar meets Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the State Department in Washington, DC, on July 1, 2025. Rubio met Tuesday with counterparts from Australia, India and Japan, shifting focus to Asia after a tenure so far marked by crises elsewhere and domestic priorities. Rubio had welcomed the foreign ministers of the so-called Quad on January 21 in his first meeting after President Donald Trump's inauguration, seen as a sign that the new administration would prioritise engagement with like-minded countries to counter China.

Image: Allison Robbert / AFP