AI replaces line judges at Wimbledon, and not everyone's happy

Line judges were as much a part of the Wimbledon tennis championships as strawberries and cream. But their demise in favour of technology is being felt by both players and fans alike.

John McEnroe famously ranted and raved at the smartly dressed on-court officials but they have called "out" for the final time and been replaced by an electronic line-calling (ELC) system.

Some players say they find the new calls too quiet while others lament the passing of a 148-year-old tradition at the All England Club in southwest London.

"It was part of the joy of going to Wimbledon—the tradition. I just used to love it when they all walked out in their uniforms," said company director Fiona Jones, 52.

"Technology is good but I think it's definitely lost something by not having them there," she said, adding that the back of the court now seemed "empty".