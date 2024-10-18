HR 2.0: With a spike in employment verification discrepancies, what is the way forward?

As per AuthBridge's Annual Trends Report 2024, there is a 44 percent spike in employment verification discrepancies across six major sectors. With discrepancies on the rise, here's what HR managers and staffing companies can do to remain one step ahead
‘Fake it till you make it’ might work in some walks of life and is still widely practised on resumes across India and the world, but there's a high probability that sooner or later the fake ones get caught. As per HRO Today, an American magazine for leaders in HR, which conducted research on over 2000 American citizens and released its findings early this year 64.2 percent of employees have lied about skills, experience, or references at least once, up from 55 percent in 2022. Over half (56 percent) of the respondents said that the rising cost of living will make them more likely to lie on a resume in 2024 to try and secure a job. While that’s about the US, what’s the scene in India?