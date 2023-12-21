The implications of 'high-road' vs. 'low-road' employment practices

Despite a notable uptick in socially-responsible behaviour by corporations in recent years, irresponsible employment practices remain all too common. The challenge is especially difficult for firms that source products from overseas. Many large corporations, themselves committed to social responsibility, purchase inputs in emerging-markets from small manufacturers that engage in practices that expose employees to harm.
One of the most widespread practices is wage theft, whereby employers deny earnings and benefits that workers are owed. At the more extreme end of the spectrum, factory workers have been enslaved (e.g. by Nestle’s seafood suppliers in Thailand) and subjected to compulsory political and religious indoctrination (e.g. by suppliers to Adidas, H&M and Nike in China). When the Fair Labour Association audited the China operations of Foxconn, one of the world’s largest manufacturers and exporters of electronics, it found that 14 per cent of workers had experienced some form of wage theft, even after the company’s practices had supposedly been improved in the wake of a series of worker suicides.
[This article has been reprinted, with permission, from Rotman Management, the magazine of the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management]