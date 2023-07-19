Income tax slabs for senior and super senior citizens (new and old tax regimes) for 2023-24





Tax slabs for senior citizens (60 years to below 80 years)

Under old tax regime

Income Range Tax Rate Up to ₹3,00,000 Nil ₹3,00,001 to ₹5,00,000 5% ₹5,00,001 to ₹10,00,000 20% Above ₹10,00,000 30%

Under new tax regime

Income Range Tax Rate Up to ₹2,50,000 Nil ₹2,50,000 - ₹3,00,000 Nil ₹3,00,000 - ₹5,00,000 5% ₹5,00,000 - ₹6,00,000 5% ₹6,00,000 - ₹7,50,000 10% ₹7,50,000 - ₹9,00,000 10% ₹9,00,000 - ₹10,00,000 15% ₹10,00,000 - ₹12,00,000 15% ₹12,00,000 - ₹12,50,000 20% ₹12,50,000 - ₹15,00,000 20% Above ₹15,00,000 30%

Tax slabs for super senior citizens (80 years and above)

Under old tax regime

Income Range Tax Rate Up to ₹5,00,000 Nil ₹5,00,001 to ₹10,00,000 20% Above ₹10,00,000 30%

Under new tax regime

Income Range Tax Rate Up to ₹2,50,000 Nil ₹2,50,000 - ₹3,00,000 Nil ₹3,00,000 - ₹5,00,000 5% ₹5,00,000 - ₹6,00,000 5% ₹6,00,000 - ₹7,50,000 10% ₹7,50,000 - ₹9,00,000 10% ₹9,00,000 - ₹10,00,000 15% ₹10,00,000 - ₹12,00,000 15% ₹12,00,000 - ₹12,50,000 20% ₹12,50,000 - ₹15,00,000 20% Above ₹15,00,000 30%

Surcharge on income tax

Income Range Surcharge Rate Up to ₹50,00,000 Nil ₹50,00,001 to ₹1 Crore 10% ₹1 Crore to ₹2 Crore 15% ₹2 Crore to ₹5 Crore 25% More than ₹5 Crore 37%

Benefits for senior and super senior citizens

Deductions available

FAQs

ncome tax is a crucial source of revenue for the government, utilised for various developmental and welfare activities. The tax slabs are designed progressively to ensure equitable distribution of the tax burden. In India, senior citizens, who are above the age of 60 years, and super senior citizens, who are beyond the age of 80 years, are given certain benefits in terms of income tax. This article will delve into the details of the Income Tax Slabs for Senior Citizens.The Indian tax system operates under the old and new regimes. The old regime has existed for many years, while the new regime was introduced in the Union Budget 2020. The new regime offers lower tax rates but does away with many deductions and exemptions available under the old regime. Senior citizens can choose between the two regimes based on their income structure and financial goals.Senior citizens between the ages of 60 and 79 have certain benefits under the Income Tax Act. The government has structured the Income tax slabs for senior citizens to provide relief and acknowledge the financial challenges that may come with retirement and old age.Under the old tax regime, senior citizens enjoy a higher exemption limit than regular taxpayers. The tax slabs are as follows:These tax slabs aim to reduce the tax burden on senior citizens and provide them with financial relief.The new tax regime offers lower tax rates but does away with many deductions and exemptions. The income tax slabs for senior citizens under the new regime are as follows:Senior citizens can choose between the two regimes based on their income structure and financial goals.Super senior citizens, those who are 80 years old and above, are given special consideration under the Income Tax Act. The government acknowledges the financial constraints that might come with age and has therefore structured the income tax slabs for super senior citizens to provide them with certain benefits. These benefits are designed to ease the financial burden and provide some relief to our elderly population.Under the old tax regime, Indian super senior citizens have a higher exemption limit compared to senior citizens and other taxpayers. The tax slabs are as follows:These tax slabs are designed to significantly relieve super senior citizens and reduce their tax liability.The new tax regime, introduced in the Union Budget 2020, offers lower tax rates but fewer deductions. The income tax slabs for Indian super senior citizens for the FY 2023-24 are as follows:Super senior citizens can choose between the old and new regimes based on their income structure and financial goals.The surcharge is an additional tax a taxpayer is liable to pay if their income exceeds a certain limit. The surcharge is levied on the amount of income tax. Here are the surcharge rates applicable to senior and super senior citizens:It’s worth noting that the highest surcharge rate in the Budget 2023 was reduced to 25 percent under the new tax regime.Further, the surcharge rates of 25 percent or 37 percent will not be applicable to income taxable under sections 111A (Short Term Capital Gain on Shares), 112A (Long Term Capital Gain on Shares), and 115AD (Tax on income of Foreign Institutional Investors). The highest surcharge to be payable upon tax for these incomes would be 15 percent. Further, starting from AY 2023-24, the highest surcharge on tax payable upon dividend income or capital gain mentioned in Section 112 will be 15 percent. The surcharge rate for an AOP or Association of Persons comprising various companies is also capped at 15 percent.Health and Education cess at 4 percent will always be added to an entity’s income tax liability and surcharge.Senior and super senior citizens are entitled to various benefits under the Income Tax Act. These include higher exemption limits compared to individuals below 60 years, exemption from filing income tax returns if their income is only from interest and pension, and higher deduction limits for things like medical insurance premiums under Section 80D.The Income Tax Act provides several deductions to senior and super senior citizens. These include deductions under Section 80C for investment in specified instruments, Section 80D for medical insurance premiums, Section 80DDB for expenditure on specified diseases, and Section 80TTB for interest on deposits.No, the tax slabs under the new tax regime are the same for all individuals, regardless of their age. This was a significant change introduced with the new tax regime, as it did away with the age-based tax slabs of the old regime. The new regime offers lower tax rates but removes many exemptions and deductions, simplifying the tax calculation process but potentially increasing tax liability for those who previously claimed these benefits.Yes, taxpayers can choose between the old and new tax regimes based on their financial situation and tax planning. Each financial year, this choice can be made when the income tax return is filed. It's important to make this decision carefully, considering all factors such as total income, available deductions and exemptions, and potential tax liability under each regime.