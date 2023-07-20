Durreen Shahnaz on building a stock exchange for social enterprises

In her book, 'The Defiant Optimist', Durreen Shahnaz, the first Bangladeshi woman to work on Wall Street, presents a glimpse of her life and her effort to make financial markets more equitable and inclusive. She believes that financial systems that enrich the few can be transformed for the good of the many. As India is working on its social stock exchange, she talks about what it takes to build an ecosystem to measure and prioritise social impact, whether India is ready to launch an SSE, and why the rules for women to succeed are differentâ€”and often harderâ€”than men