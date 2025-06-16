Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Photo of the day: Kundmala: Pune bridge collapse

Photo of the day: Kundmala: Pune bridge collapse

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 16, 2025 02:01:44 PM IST
Updated: Jun 16, 2025 02:10:06 PM IST

People stand near an iron bridge over the Indrayani river after it collapsed, in Pune district, Maharashtra, Sunday, June 15, 2025. Some people are feared to have been swept away after the collapse.

Image: PTI Photo

