Top Gold ETFs in India [2025]

Gold, in India, holds a special place in the hearts of consumers, symbolising both tradition and wealth. Did you know that Indian women collectively hold over 24,000 tonnes of gold? That’s 11 percent of the world’s reserves. Whether for weddings, festivals, or long-term investments, gold has remained a preferred asset for generations. However, with changing times, investors are shifting towards gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a modern way to invest in gold without physically storing it. Gold ETFs track the current price of gold and are traded on the stock exchange, offering high liquidity and transparency.

The World Gold Council stated that gold accounts for 10 percent of India’s total foreign exchange reserves, the highest share since 1999. As of September 2024, 510 tons of the Reserve Bank of India’s total gold reserves were held domestically.

This blog will look into the top gold ETFs in India as per the National Stock Exchange (NSE), highlighting how leading players like Nippon, HDFC, and ICICI are shaping the market with consumer trust, stability, and strong returns.

List of top gold ETFs in India

As of February 25, 2025, here’s the market cap data and the list of top gold ETFs in India based on the NSE:

Issuer Name Market Cap (in ₹ crore) Nippon India Mutual Fund Nippon India ETF Gold Bees 18,968.90 HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Gold ETF 7,906.27 ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential Gold ETF 7,216.15 Kotak Mutual Fund Kotak Gold ETF 6,550.31 SBI Mutual Fund SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme 2,778.67 UTI Mutual Fund UTI Gold ETF 1,731.34 Axis Mutual Fund Axis Gold ETF 1,446.74 Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF 1,061.78 Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Mirae Asset Gold ETF 588.18 Quantum Mutual Fund Quantum Gold ETF 281.30 Invesco Mutual Fund Invesco India Gold ETF 238.76 LIC Mutual Fund House LIC MF Gold ETF 193.69





How to invest in gold ETFs

Investing in top gold ETFs in India is a straightforward process that combines the benefits of traditional gold investment with the flexibility of stock trading. You need a demat and trading account with a registered broker to get started. Gold ETF stocks are listed on major exchanges like the NSE and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), allowing you to buy or sell gold electronically like any other stock. Based on your risk profile, explore the market factors and options to make a mindful investment choice. You can also invest in gold mutual funds if you do not wish to buy gold ETF stocks through a demat account.