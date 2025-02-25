Top Gold ETFs in India [2025]

Explore the list of top gold ETFs in India. Learn how to invest and the tax implications of investing in gold ETF stocks
Gold, in India, holds a special place in the hearts of consumers, symbolising both tradition and wealth. Did you know that Indian women collectively hold over 24,000 tonnes of gold? That’s 11 percent of the world’s reserves. Whether for weddings, festivals, or long-term investments, gold has remained a preferred asset for generations. However, with changing times, investors are shifting towards gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a modern way to invest in gold without physically storing it. Gold ETFs track the current price of gold and are traded on the stock exchange, offering high liquidity and transparency.
The World Gold Council stated that gold accounts for 10 percent of India’s total foreign exchange reserves, the highest share since 1999. As of September 2024, 510 tons of the Reserve Bank of India’s total gold reserves were held domestically.
This blog will look into the top gold ETFs in India as per the National Stock Exchange (NSE), highlighting how leading players like Nippon, HDFC, and ICICI are shaping the market with consumer trust, stability, and strong returns.
As of February 25, 2025, here’s the market cap data and the list of top gold ETFs in India based on the NSE:
|Issuer
|Name
|Market Cap (in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Mutual Fund
|Nippon India ETF Gold Bees
|18,968.90
|HDFC Mutual Fund
|HDFC Gold ETF
|7,906.27
|ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
|ICICI Prudential Gold ETF
|7,216.15
|Kotak Mutual Fund
|Kotak Gold ETF
|6,550.31
|SBI Mutual Fund
|SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme
|2,778.67
|UTI Mutual Fund
|UTI Gold ETF
|1,731.34
|Axis Mutual Fund
|Axis Gold ETF
|1,446.74
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF
|1,061.78
|Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
|Mirae Asset Gold ETF
|588.18
|Quantum Mutual Fund
|Quantum Gold ETF
|281.30
|Invesco Mutual Fund
|Invesco India Gold ETF
|238.76
|LIC Mutual Fund House
|LIC MF Gold ETF
|193.69
Investing in top gold ETFs in India is a straightforward process that combines the benefits of traditional gold investment with the flexibility of stock trading. You need a demat and trading account with a registered broker to get started. Gold ETF stocks are listed on major exchanges like the NSE and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), allowing you to buy or sell gold electronically like any other stock. Based on your risk profile, explore the market factors and options to make a mindful investment choice. You can also invest in gold mutual funds if you do not wish to buy gold ETF stocks through a demat account.
When you purchase a gold ETF, you essentially buy units representing physical gold, each equivalent to one gram of gold. The gold backing these ETFs is of high purity (99.5 percent), ensuring your investment is secure. The prices of gold ETFs are transparent and fluctuate in real-time based on the market value of gold.
Even at record-high prices, consumer enthusiasm for gold remains strong, particularly during the festivities. The World Gold Council stated that from July to October 2024, the Indian market saw a remarkable inflow into gold ETFs, driven by favourable price momentum and increased stock market volatility.
In 2024, over the first 10 months, the total net influx of gold ETFs reached around ₹93 billion, a substantial rise from ₹25 billion in 2023. These valuations added 12.2 tons of gold last year, bringing the total to 54.5 tons, with 32 percent annual growth.
As we move through 2025, the demand for gold remains strong, even as prices keep increasing. According to the World Gold Council report, as of December 31, 2024, gold was the major Indian asset with higher year-on-year returns.
Recently, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) also noted that net inflows into gold ETFs were around ₹3,751 crore-plus in January 2025, with total assets under management (AUM) reaching ₹51,839 crores-plus, a 16.24 percent increase from the previous month. This growth reflects investors’ confidence in gold ETF stocks as a reliable investment choice.
Even with the volatility and rising prices of gold, retail investors have always turned to top gold ETF stocks and other forms of gold investment for higher returns.
Investing in top gold ETFs offers several tax advantages. One primary benefit is that the income earned from gold ETFs is classified as long-term capital gains if held for a year (12.5 percent with indexation). This is typically taxed lower than short-term gains and minimises tax liabilities.
Gold ETF stocks are exempt from various taxes that apply to physical gold, including wealth tax, Value Added Tax (VAT), and Securities Transaction Tax (STT). This means that you - as an investor - can enjoy your gains without worrying about additional tax burdens often associated with physical gold investments. Moreover, there are no entry or exit loads for gold ETFs on stock exchanges.
Safety is another key advantage—ETFs eliminate the hassles associated with physical gold, such as storage and security concerns. Furthermore, these ETFs can be used as loan collateral, adding liquidity to your investment. Overall, gold ETFs in India present a secure and tax-efficient way to invest in gold.
Can I convert my gold ETFs into physical gold?
Yes, depending on the provider, you can convert gold ETFs into physical gold, but only if the quantity is large enough, usually starting from 1 kg. It's essential to check the specific ETF's terms and conditions before converting to physical gold.
Can NRIs invest in the gold ETFs in India?
Yes, non-resident Indians (NRIs) can invest in top gold ETFs in India using funds from their non-resident external (NRE) or non-resident ordinary (NRO) accounts. NRIs can also open a demat account on the NSE or BSE for effective trading.
What is the difference between gold ETFs and gold mutual funds?
Gold ETFs trade like stocks on the NSE or BSE, offer intraday liquidity and are directly linked to the price of gold. On the other hand, gold mutual funds are mutual fund schemes that invest in gold ETFs. They provide diversification but have higher expense ratios.