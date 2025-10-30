Advertisement
Photo of the day: Women's World Cup: India face Australia
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (L) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Australia's captain Alyssa Healy during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-fi
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Oct 30, 2025, 18:14 IST1 min
Image: Punit Paranjpe / AFP
First Published: Oct 30, 2025, 18:19Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Special-report /
- Photo-of-the-day /
- Photo-of-the-day-womens-world-cup-india-face-australia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement