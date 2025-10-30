How can companies secure their future with rise in agentic AI adoption

Agentic AI refers to AI that can be completely independent in terms of decision-making and goal-driven behavior. Therefore, a great deal of planning, adapting and choosing goes on independently. The opposite of reactive AI, agentic AI is an AI model that can plan and execute actions when there are changes in the environment. There is considerable evidence that agentic AI is currently being used most frequently for decision-making in real-time strategy planning. One of the best examples of agentic AI is personal-use smart assistants that can manage your daily schedule and complete tasks for you.

Many large technology firms are either developing or using agentic AI as intelligent systems that can create, modify and perform autonomous actions with minimal support from humans. For example, OpenAI uses tools such as AutoGPT and custom GPTs as agents that can accomplish difficult tasks autonomously and leverage other applications or tools to achieve specific objectives. Microsoft is enhancing the functionality of its Copilot application throughout the 365 suite. Google's DeepMind has already mastered the concept of agentic AI with products such as Alpha Zero and MuZero, both of which were able to master games such as chess and Go, through self-directed learning processes and did not require any prior exposure to human-played games. Additionally, Google's Gemini product line is examining how to develop self-directed learning and reasoning abilities within AI models that do not require support from humans. Similarly, start-ups like Cognition AI (Devin) and Adept AI are creating agents capable of writing code or leveraging multiple software tools.

Additionally, frameworks such as LangChain and open-source initiatives such as BabyAGI are enabling developers to more easily construct their own AI-based pipelines that utilize goal-oriented architectures. Both of these projects allow developers to construct their own AI-based pipelines that are based upon goals. Many enterprise platforms including those of Salesforce, Zapier, and Notion are developing additional features for automating workflow processes through the addition of agentic capabilities. While nearly all of today's agentic AI systems are limited in scope and cannot achieve full autonomy, we are in the initial phases of widespread adoption of agentic AI. Presently, agentic AI systems are considered proto-agentic; meaning that they possess limited autonomy and may continue to exhibit characteristics similar to non-agentic AI. It is expected that agentic AI will begin to experience mainstream acceptance over the next two to five years.

Primary cybersecurity challenges in agentic AI

Agentic AI systems pose a greater challenge for protection than prior AI systems. Agentive systems have the capability to operate autonomously, utilize tools and other external resources and continuously alter their plans. There is a greater need to protect these systems, as well as a greater threat of exploitation.

