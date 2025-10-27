AI transformation is not about tech

In companies around the world, leaders are launching AI-first transformations using the playbooks they know. They create urgency, train staff and celebrate early wins. This, after all, is a model that’s worked in the past, such as during the digital transition.

But this time, real adoption stalls. Employees nod along in meetings, complete the training – and quietly return to old habits. Why? Because this transformation is different.

AI’s general-purpose nature means it touches every part of the organisation, but there’s no single roadmap to follow because the right application depends on context, creativity and role-specific reinvention. This makes AI transformation nothing less than a wide-scale challenge to rethink value creation on the individual and collective level.

What’s more, AI doesn’t just alter the “how” of work; it threatens the “who”. Just look at the relentless headlines about AI replacing humans across a wide swathe of professions, from writers and designers to doctors and lawyers. It’s no surprise that people feel overwhelmed. And when people can no longer clearly see what is left for them, they freeze.

A framework for reinvention

In a nutshell, AI transformation is about identity. It asks: What part of your thinking can you give to the machine? What does that free you up to do? What do you want your work to become?

