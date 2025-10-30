Service sector job shifts: 17 states on decline as N-E leads contraction

India’s services employment landscape is undergoing a significant change, with 17 states reporting a decline in the share of their workforce employed in the services sector between FY20 and FY24. Analysis of data from two recent reports of the NITI Aayog reveals a stark divergence in job trends, even as a handful of major states continues to dominate the sector’s national output.

The most notable contractions were observed across the north-eastern states. Manipur saw the steepest drop, with the share of service sector employment falling by 12.3 percentage points from 46.7 percent in FY20 to 34.4 percent in FY24. It was followed closely by Assam (a drop of 11.5 points from 42 percent in FY20), Arunachal Pradesh (10.6 points) and Tripura (5.1 points). This would either suggest a structural pivot or substantial loss of service-related jobs in these regions over the four-year period.

It is to be noted here that the number of those employed in the service sector in the north-eastern states in absolute terms remains small reflecting its limited population.

But this trend is not confined to smaller economies only. Several populous states have also registered a downturn. Bihar (-4.8 points to 22 percent in FY24), West Bengal (-2.8 points from 36.2 percent in FY20), and Uttar Pradesh (-1.3 points from 24 percent) all saw their service sector employment share shrink, potentially indicating a larger movement of the workforce back towards agriculture, or a struggle to create service jobs for their large populations. Even traditionally strong economic hubs like Delhi and Karnataka recorded marginal dips.



Meanwhile, for 16 states and union territories in contrast, there was an increase in the share of service employees, signifying robust job creation in this domain. Puducherry and Haryana led growth, followed by Ladakh.

