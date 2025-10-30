In FY 24, India’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs) crossed a watershed moment: 1,700 centres, 1.9 million professionals, and $64.6 billion in export revenue - a nearly 40% increase over FY 23. What was once viewed largely as back-office outsourcing is now an indispensable part of global value chains. India is no longer just executing tasks; it is defining strategy, building products, steering innovation. These are the opening scenes in what could emerge as the defining corporate narrative of the decade.

GCCs’ Reinvention: More Than Just Cost Savings

When the panel at Forbes India Presents: The Data Circle – India’s Changemakers, in association with Snowflake, convened in Bengaluru, a clear consensus emerged - India’s GCCs have entered a new era of transformation. What was once a support function has now evolved into a strategic engine of innovation and technology leadership.

Drawing from the world of consumer appliances, Vishal Srirama, India Head at BSH Global Digital Services, illustrated this shift vividly. He contrasted the era of home appliances that merely performed basic functions with today’s hyper-personalised, intelligent products. His team’s innovations - from oven lines that can fine-tune roast preferences to adaptive washing machines capable of assessing soil levels and water hardness - showcase how data and AI are redefining everyday functionality.

At Bosch Global Software Technologies, the focus is on scaling AI from controlled experiments to real-world, safety-grade applications. Ganesh Mahadevan, Chief Information & Digital Officer, explained how Bosch’s India operations are going beyond engineering to rearchitect core operating models around talent, data governance, and an “AI-first” mindset.

These efforts mark a decisive shift - from GCCs as back-end units to value multipliers within global enterprises. As Mahadevan summed it up, “We (GCCs) are the bridge of trust when you look at the organisation. We create value across the board - in software, in AI, and in shaping the future of the organisation. This is the value multiplier for now, next, and new.”

