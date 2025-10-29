Advertisement

Photo of the day: Amazon on the move

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 16:18 IST1 min
An Amazon delivery truck is seen near a fulfilment centre in London, Britain. On Tuesday, Amazon Inc. announced plans to reduce its corporate workforce by up to 14,000 roles in the city, as part of a broader global restructuring targeting as many as 30,000 job cuts worldwide. The company will also lay off up to 1,000 employees in India, according to sources.
Image: Reuters/Isabel Infantes

First Published: Oct 29, 2025, 16:21

