Led by grandma’s clean recipes, Sweet Karam Coffee is riding the D2C wave

In 2024, an unlikely fan of World Cup-winning cricket captain MS Dhoni went viral—an 82-year-old grandma who goes by the name of ‘Janaki Paati’. Paati, Tamil for grandmother, is the beatific, sari-clad, self-proclaimed Chennai Super Kings superfan, who climbed four floors of the Chepauk stadium to see her favourite cricketer in the flesh, as she whistled and cheered him on. She is also the face of Chennai-based South Indian snacking brand Sweet Karam Coffee (SKC), founded by her grandchildren, based on her recipes and principles of cooking.

One rainy evening in 2015, the group of cousins was craving home-style murukku, but didn’t find a suitable alternative in the shops—just processed versions made with palm oil and preservatives. That kicked off the idea for Sweet Karam Coffee—led by their grandmother’s clean and authentic recipes, from banana chips and murukku to pickle and Mysore Pak.

Today, SKC serves pin codes across India, with a robust product range that includes sweets, chips and snacks, filter coffee, papads, pickles, masalas and more. Their DNA is simple: The products have to be South Indian and prepared just like Janaki Paati would make them at home.

The idea was to platform home chefs from their own family initially. “We hadn’t even thought of the FMCG route,” says co-founder and CEO Nalini Parthiban, whose husband, Anand Bharadwaj, is also a co-founder. “We started with 150 sq ft and ₹2,000, would literally pack homemade snacks and sweets in small plastic boxes and store them under our bed. They didn’t have long shelf lives back then. But the vision was always large: To take South Indian tastes and tales to the world.”

They started small, and the four founders (which include Bharadwaj’s cousins Veera Raghavan and Srivatsan Sundararaman) kept their individual corporate jobs for several years at the start. “We came from very, very lower middle-class backgrounds,” Parthiban says. “It took a while before we had the runway to be able to jump into this, and the Covid-19 pandemic was the turning point, as online sales began to boom.”

