How Romita Mazumdar’s Foxtale is scaling while being rooted in trust and clarity

When Rajat Agarwal, managing director at Z47, first met Romita Mazumdar as a potential investor in her company, what struck him most wasn’t just her business plan but also her clarity. “She had a clear thesis: Each product should be a hero product, and the focus should be on solving a real consumer problem with effectiveness and consistency,” says Agarwal, who immediately decided to participate in a Series B round the company was raising and has since also been part of the company’s Series C round earlier this year. For him, Foxtale’s level of customer-centric thinking was rare. Agarwal recalls being impressed by how Mazumdar wasn’t chasing vanity metrics or short-term traction. Instead, she was focussed on listening to customers, refining formulations and building trust before scale.

It was this clarity and a simple question: ‘What is it that women find missing in their skincare products?’ that led Mazumdar to launch Foxtale in 2021. “There weren’t skincare products that were quick to solve people’s problems, were affordable, and those that could be used consistently,” Mazumdar had told Forbes India in a previous interview.

Mazumdar, who has a background in investment banking and venture capital, saw a gap and decided to create a brand that offered products that were not only effective and accessible but also encouraged long-term use. Foxtale, she adds, was born from the ‘tales’ of thousands of women she spoke with during her research phase.

What began as a lineup of four products has now evolved into a full-fledged direct-to-consumer skincare brand suited to Indian skin with almost 30 products that range from clay masks and serums to eye creams, oil-balancing moisturisers and face washes.

In a market saturated with beauty brands, Foxtale in just four years has raised a total of $56 million in funding. Backers include Z47, Panthera and Stride Ventures, among others. Earlier this year, the company closed a $30 million Series C round, which saw participation from Japan’s Kose Corporation alongside Indian investors. The company recently found a place in Forbes Asia’s annual 100-To-Watch list, and was the only beauty and personal care brand from India on the list. Mazumdar has also been a part of Forbes India’s Under 30 list in 2023.

