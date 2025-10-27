How Propelld is trying to solve the specialised education financing problem

About a decade ago, Victor Senapaty, 37, chanced upon a peculiar trend. In a country where education is seen as a path to success, the quantum of education loans outside of, say the top 50 institutes, was nothing to write home about.

What surprised Senapaty and his co-founders Brijesh Samantaray and Bibhu Prasad Das—the three had grown up together in Bhubaneswar and then gone their own ways—was that education loans made up just 1 percent of the loan book of the State Bank of India.

A bit of research showed that while the market was large—₹41,800 crore in FY24, according to Crisil—the state-run banks hadn’t gone past the top tier colleges. Making loans of ₹1 lakh to 3 lakh and then collecting on them is a cumbersome task. Best to stick to known institutes is their philosophy.

Loans for overseas education—while more lucrative—stood at about 5 percent of the market. Compare this to the $2 trillion of outstanding education loans in the US and Senapaty and team knew they had an opportunity staring them in the face. Propelld, a specialised education financing platform, was eventually set up in 2017.

First off, the team went about identifying institutes and making a list of courses offered and their placement record. This gave them the first cut of whom to fund.

“India doesn’t have a job problem… it has a wage problem,” says Shreyans Singh, principal at WestBridge Capital, that has invested in Propelld. By that he means that underwriting someone’s education in the hope that he or she may get a job with a ₹30 lakh to ₹40 lakh per year salary is riskier than underwriting someone for a ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh loan in the expectation that they get a ₹5 lakh to ₹6 lakh per year job. Once Propelld discovered this sweet spot, it realised that this is a scalable opportunity.

