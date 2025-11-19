Early September, The New York Times and others reported that the leaders of China and Russia, at a military parade in Beijing, were making small talk about living forever. This was captured on a microphone by Chinese state news media and broadcast live. Later, Reuters took down a video containing this exchange because China’s state TV demanded its removal.

Whether it was banter or something more serious, we might never know. But great and powerful people have always desired to live forever. This leads to fascinating stories.

In the Ramayana, Ravan wanted to live forever. When his wish was denied, he obtained a boon that made him undefeatable by anyone except humans, whom he considered too weak anyway. Hiranyakashyap, the subject of Mahavatar Narasimha on Netflix, tried something similar.

There is an ancient story about a Mesopotamian king who found a youth-restoring plant but lost it on his way back home. Chinese magician Xu Fu, as the story goes, convinced the emperor that he could find an elixir for eternal life if he could get ships, an army, and 3,000 virgins who were ostensibly essential to the quest. The emperor complied and Xu Fu started on his quest—never to be seen again. In the first Harry Potter book, the Philosopher’s Stone produces an elixir that helps people live forever and Voldemort wants it because the same elixir can restore him to his full human form.

Read More