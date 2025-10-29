Faster, leaner, smarter: How Zyod is changing garment manufacturing in India

When most people think about artificial intelligence (AI), they usually think about disappearing jobs and machines replacing people. But at Zyod, AI does what it is meant to: Make work smarter and simpler. By doing so, the Gurugram-based, tech-enabled manufacturing company helps brands and suppliers navigate the complex apparel business from design to delivery.

“Every single part of the apparel business is difficult,” says Ritesh Khandelwal, co-founder of Zyod. “From design to sourcing, production to delivery—nothing is easy. But our job is to take on that difficulty, so our clients don’t have to. And that’s where AI helps us. It’s a tool, not a replacement.”

His co-founder, Ankit Jaipuria, born into a textiles family in Jaipur, agrees: “I saw there was a lot of struggle and hassle. It was never exciting, honestly.” He pursued mechanical engineering at IIT-Delhi and later became a management consultant, learning about supply chains, manufacturing, and operations. The turning point came during the Covid-19 pandemic, when Jaipuria explored an early-stage fashion business started by his college seniors. That experience exposed him to the challenges and inefficiencies of manufacturing in the fashion sector. He and Khandelwal co-founded Zyod in January 2023 with a clear mission: “Making business easy in fashion.”

Fast and agile production

“With online retail, trends change every month. Consumers are exposed to new trends all the time. To keep up, brands need partners who can match that speed without compromising quality,” says Khandelwal.

In traditional apparel manufacturing, however, cycles were long and sluggish, where brands launched two or three collections a year, and production timelines stretched across months. By the time a trend hit store shelves, it was already halfway out of fashion.

